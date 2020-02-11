Obituary | Bonnie Jean Terry
Bonnie Jean Terry was born on May 29, 1962 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Dirk and Louise Dicou. She grew up in Rupert, Idaho and graduated from Minico High School in 1980.
She met her husband, Max Lynn Terry, while they were both attending college in Utah. They were married Aug. 21. 1982.
After years of traveling and moving around the country for schooling and jobs they settled in Kingman, Arizona in 2003. Together they created and owned Mountain West Medical Imaging until January 2020.
Bonnie is having a joyous reunion in heaven with their firstborn, Max David Terry.
She is survived by her husband, Max Lynn Terry; sons Scott (Maria) Terry, Steven (Charri ) Terry, and Michael Terry; and daughters Michelle (Trent) Nielsen, Andrea (Christopher) Furr amd Danielle Terry. She is also survived by grandchildren Colton Terry, Sydney Furr, Elizabeth Nielsen, Brooklyn Terry, Evelyn Terry, Emma Nielsen, Remington Furr, Alexander Terry, Clara Terry and Hannah Nielsen.
Bonnie is also survived by her parents, Dirk and Louise Dicou; and siblings Sandra Yetter, Troy Dicou, Caryn Tucker, Shane Dicou, Denise Haugen, Marlo Gifford and Lisa Mower.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the LDS chapel, 610 Eastern St., Kingman, Arizona, where family and friends may attend a viewing from 10-11am prior to the services.
An additional service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the LDS chapel, 828 S. Locust, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where family and friends may attend a viewing from 9-10 a.m. prior to services.
She will then be laid to rest in the Lindon City Cemetery.
