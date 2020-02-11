OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pearl Harbor or Bust: Kingman Young Marines need the community’s help to attend the 2020 Pearl Harbor Memorial Commemoration in Hawaii

Kingman Young Marines Sgt. Carisa Carroll, right, and PFC Jenny Buck assist at the Lee Williams Toys for Tots Give Back Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Kingman Young Marines courtesy photo).

Kingman Young Marines Sgt. Carisa Carroll, right, and PFC Jenny Buck assist at the Lee Williams Toys for Tots Give Back Day on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Kingman Young Marines courtesy photo).

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 5:46 p.m.

Kingman Young Marines want to honor and memorialize veterans who served and were lost during the Dec. 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor attack, but to do so, they need the community’s help.

Members of the group are eyeing a big trip – attending the 2020 Pearl Harbor Memorial Commemoration in Hawaii. Robert Skankey, unit commander of Kingman Young Marines, said the national Young Marines organization organizes a trip to the commemoration each year where Young Marines participate in parades, wreath-laying ceremonies and service projects such as beach cleanups.

“It would be a real honor to attend this special event to honor our veterans that gave their lives at Pearl Harbor,” said 13-year-old Young Marine PFC Ethan Falkner. “I would love to go and see the USS Arizona Memorial and the other ships that were there during this attack on the U.S.”

While there were challenges upon the inception of Kingman Young Marines in 2015, Skankey said the program is now in a position to try to make the trip, which has been named Operation Pearl Harbor Honors. According to youngmarines.com, the local unit is one of more than 250 serving 8,500 youths nationwide with a focus on leadership, citizenship through community service, self-discipline and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

“When we decided to do this, obviously we needed to have kind of a purpose other than ‘Hey, let’s go to Hawaii,’” Skankey said. “It’s not about just going to Hawaii. So we came together and came up with the following main purposes.”

Young Marines will attend the commemoration which focuses on veteran appreciation. They’ll also focus on developing leadership, education, character development, and making memories.

“The whole event is about the veterans that served and memorializing those who passed at the Pearl Harbor attack in World War II,” Skankey said of veteran appreciation.

As a retired Marine, Skankey said he knows the importance of leadership. That’s why Kingman Young Marines will focus on their leadership skills while on the trip, as the group will be broken down into teams, each with its own Young Marine leader.

“I appreciate how important leadership is, from personal leadership to being a positive influence on others and influencing them in a positive way,” he said. “By going on a trip like this, it allows Young Marines a better opportunity to have leadership opportunities.”

Even before the Young Marines head out to Hawaii, they’ll learn about Hawaiian culture, Pearl Harbor and WWII, particularly the Pacific campaign.

“I want the kids to learn something about where they’re going,” the unit commander said. “Learn about Hawaii, the culture, the military’s presence there, its role in WWII. Things like that.”

That’s one aspect of the trip that excites Falkner. Along with seeing the USS Arizona Memorial, the Young Marine said he would like to learn more about Hawaiian culture. Darius Martin, a 10-year-old Kingman Young Marine private, said he’s curious to see history first-hand, and to meet Young Marines from other places.

“This would be a great experience for any Young Marine to have,” Martin said.

The experience of the trip gives way to the last two areas of focus: character development and making memories. Skankey said that when kids leave their comfort zones on a trip like the one planned, it gives them the opportunity to test their character and learn more about themselves. Paired with the constructive activities that are in store, Kingman Young Marines will come away with unique memories to last them a lifetime.

But Kingman Young Marines need assistance to take the trip. Skankey said approximately 25 people plan to attend at a cost of about $1,250 per person.

“Any help getting us to our goal would be extremely appreciated,” Martin said.

Kingman Young Marines will hold fundraising efforts throughout the year, and the first is already up and running. Drawing tickets for a remote-controlled or kid-driven toy jeep cost $5 each or six for $20. The drawing will take place Nov. 12, 2020. To participate or for more information and involvement opportunities, visit https://youngmarines.com/unit/kingman/page or https://www.facebook.com/kingmanyoungmarines/.

“The reward of the experience is awesome,” Skankey said. “How do you put a price on that?”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

VFW remembers Pearl Harbor attack
Young Marines shape future leaders
Pearl Harbor: 75 years ago today
VFW plans gun salute, flag retirement for Pearl Harbor Day
USS Arizona life ring among museum's Pearl Harbor artifacts

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News