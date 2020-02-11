Prep Basketball: Lady Tigers knock off River Valley
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 3:15 p.m.
KINGMAN - The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team gave itself a shot to make the playoffs Monday with a 36-22 win over River Valley in a makeup game orginally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The No. 29 ranked Lady Tigers (7-8, 5-4 3A West Region) control their own destiny as a win at Chino Valley Tuesday would give them sole possession of second place in the region standings.
No. 28 ranked Wickenburg (8-7, 5-4) was second as of Tuesday night, but traveled to No. 20 ranked Northwest Christian (14-3, 8-1).
Wickenburg beat the Lady Crusaders 29-24 on Jan. 21.
Most Read
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Obituary
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Mohave 911
- Kingman Parks Plan: Public suggests aquatic center, rec center, lighting, and trails, trails and more trails
- Mohave County approves rezone for controversial Western-themed attraction outside Oatman
- Victim alleges Kingman man pointed gun, demanded ID
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: