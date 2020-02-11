OFFERS
Prep Basketball: Lady Tigers knock off River Valley

Cynda Campbell and the Lady Tigers picked up their fifth region win Monday in a 36-22 decision over River Valley. (Miner file photo)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 3:15 p.m.

KINGMAN - The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team gave itself a shot to make the playoffs Monday with a 36-22 win over River Valley in a makeup game orginally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The No. 29 ranked Lady Tigers (7-8, 5-4 3A West Region) control their own destiny as a win at Chino Valley Tuesday would give them sole possession of second place in the region standings.

No. 28 ranked Wickenburg (8-7, 5-4) was second as of Tuesday night, but traveled to No. 20 ranked Northwest Christian (14-3, 8-1).

Wickenburg beat the Lady Crusaders 29-24 on Jan. 21.

