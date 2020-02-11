Western Winter Blast prepares to illuminate Havasu skies this week
SARA Park will be booming this week as the Western Pyrotechnics Association comes to Lake Havasu City for their annual convention, known as the Western Winter Blast.
It will be the 31st year for the event in Havasu, which has become a Valentine’s week tradition.
“The reason it is so giant a display is that all 760 or so members of the WPA in attendance have the opportunity to shoot off displays,” said event promoter Jim Russell with DSM Events. “Some of these members are commercial fireworks companies and they use this as a showplace to test some new commercial show displays.”
When the WPA comes to Havasu they hold nothing back.
“All of the pyrotechnics must be discharged at the event, none can leave SARA Park, and depending on weather this can make for a superb display Sunday night,” Russell said.
Russell said he expects about 4,000 total spectators within SARA Park during the big days – Friday and Saturday – in addition to about 800 WPA members and people associated with the convention.
Displays will begin nightly from Thursday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at 7260 Dub Campbell Parkway.
Cost is $8 per vehicle per day. Grandstand seating is available for another $8 per person per day. Children ages 6 and under are free with a paying adult.
