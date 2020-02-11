OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Western Winter Blast prepares to illuminate Havasu skies this week

Western Winter Blast will illuminate the night skies around Havasu later this week. The event is held at SARA Park. (Photo courtesy of Chuck Sloan)

Western Winter Blast will illuminate the night skies around Havasu later this week. The event is held at SARA Park. (Photo courtesy of Chuck Sloan)

Michael Zogg, For the Miner
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 4:32 p.m.

SARA Park will be booming this week as the Western Pyrotechnics Association comes to Lake Havasu City for their annual convention, known as the Western Winter Blast.

It will be the 31st year for the event in Havasu, which has become a Valentine’s week tradition.

“The reason it is so giant a display is that all 760 or so members of the WPA in attendance have the opportunity to shoot off displays,” said event promoter Jim Russell with DSM Events. “Some of these members are commercial fireworks companies and they use this as a showplace to test some new commercial show displays.”

When the WPA comes to Havasu they hold nothing back.

“All of the pyrotechnics must be discharged at the event, none can leave SARA Park, and depending on weather this can make for a superb display Sunday night,” Russell said.

Russell said he expects about 4,000 total spectators within SARA Park during the big days – Friday and Saturday – in addition to about 800 WPA members and people associated with the convention.

Displays will begin nightly from Thursday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at 7260 Dub Campbell Parkway.

Cost is $8 per vehicle per day. Grandstand seating is available for another $8 per person per day. Children ages 6 and under are free with a paying adult.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

31st Annual Western Winter Blast Pyrotechnics Show, Feb. 13 through 16
Parks Department will make snow for this year’s Winter Wonderland
Sheriff: Havasu robbery suspect tied up employees
Havasu firework vendors expecting a sales boom
Light shows, humidity mark the beginning of the rainy season in Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News