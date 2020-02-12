OFFERS
Wed, Feb. 12
Kingman Elks host free dinner for veterans Feb. 20

Veterans mingle at the inaugural JAVC Veterans Resource Fair at Elks Lodge 468. (Photo by Sarah Pleth/Elks 468)

Originally Published: February 12, 2020 5 a.m.

Elks Lodge 468 of Kingman will continue their strong support of military veterans by hosting a Veterans Appreciation Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner for veterans and their spouses on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The dinner, which is also open to the general public, is slated for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman.

The meal is free for veterans and their spouses. Non-veterans pay $6 per dinner.

Information provided by Elks Lodge 468

