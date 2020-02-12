Florida man with Colorado warrant arrested in Kingman

KINGMAN – Steven Michael Monroe, 33, of Florida, was arrested by Kingman Police Department officers Friday, Feb. 7 on a warrant out of Colorado for multiple felony charges.

Officers initially responded to a report of a man sleeping in front of a store in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Road. Deputies made contact with the man, identified as Monroe.

Monroe was arrested on a felony warrant for charges including identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, vehicle theft and assorted forgery offenses. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on a fugitive from justice hold, and is awaiting extradition to Colorado.

Information provided by KPD