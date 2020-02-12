OFFERS
Horoscopes | Feb. 12, 2020

Originally Published: February 12, 2020 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Christina Ricci, 40; Darren Aronofsky, 51; Josh Brolin, 52; Arsenio Hall, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at the facts before jumping to conclusions and making inappropriate changes. Constructive adjustments will ensure that you don't waste time or money. The priority should be to stay ahead of the competition. Actions speak louder than words. Romance is favored. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Walk away from anyone who is a bad influence. Rely on what you have to offer, and you will make positive progress. Work on projects and plans that benefit you financially. Avoid connections that are undermining or abusive. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't leave anything to chance. Finish what you start, and put as much detail as possible into what you do. Someone will judge you by the actions you take, not the promises you make. Settle an emotional matter. Romance is favored. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take things into your own hands, and control your destiny and desires. An emotional situation can be dealt with efficiently if you make everyone around you feel at ease. Prepare your plan secretively, and surprise everyone with your actions. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on work and getting ahead, and it will improve the outcome of a deal you are pursuing. Love is in the picture, and time spent nurturing a relationship will pay off. Financial change is apparent. Romance is on the rise. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An opportunity will lead to a better position. Talk to someone with experience regarding your plans, and you will receive useful advice. Expand your knowledge by getting involved in groups or activities. A change to your routine will be enlightening. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep private matters and personal secrets safe. Social events will lead to romance, but be careful not to get involved with more than one person. Stick to supportive people, not the ones who bring you down. Make love a priority. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Give and get. Strive for equality. Don't let anyone tell you what you cannot do. Consider your needs, and follow through with your plans. A change is necessary if you want to expand and develop your beliefs and intentions. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid taking action too quickly. Consider what everyone around you is doing before you say or do something that may not be appropriate. An emotional upset could soon end in a dispute that is irreversible. Think before you act. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A money deal looks positive, and pursuing a dream will be fun, exciting and prosperous. You are overdue for a change, and now is the perfect time to implement your plans. Don't let love interfere in your progress. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Assess your assets, look at your debt and make whatever adjustment you can to balance your budget. You'll feel much better once you put a financial plan together and have a goal that offers incentives. Romance is encouraged. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional implications will cause havoc in a meaningful relationship. You have to be fully prepared to make a decision and a move that will stabilize and protect your interests. Be open, honest and fair, and you will win. 3 stars

