MEC gives grants to teachers
BULLHEAD CITY – Teachers often struggle with tight budgets, making it difficult to accomplish specific tasks or projects.
Fortunately, educators at schools in the Mohave Electric Cooperative service area enjoy the benefits of the Classroom Grants program, which started 25 years ago. The program currently provides 18 educators an opportunity to receive a $200 grant for expanded classroom learning opportunities for K-12.
Educators can apply until 5 p.m., March 13. Grants are awarded based on need, creativity, benefit to students, age appropriateness, and integration with curriculum.
Money may be used to purchase materials, supplies, equipment, or other essential items to support special projects. Educators should provide a short description of need, how the funds will benefit students, and a cost breakdown. If the grant will not cover the full cost, include information about how additional funding will be secured.
Applications may be obtained at www.mohaveelectric.com/classroom-grants.
“This is a way for educators to receive valuable financial support,” said Terry Puryear, public affairs coordinator at MEC.
Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative
