OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 13
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

401(k)s hit soar as workers sock away more, stocks jump

Americans’ 401(k) retirement accounts are reaching record highs due in large part to global growth of stock markets. The average 401(k) rose in value by 17% last year. (Photo by Roland Arhelger, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2uyO81u)

Americans’ 401(k) retirement accounts are reaching record highs due in large part to global growth of stock markets. The average 401(k) rose in value by 17% last year. (Photo by Roland Arhelger, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2uyO81u)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 12:58 p.m.

NEW YORK – How's your 401(k) doing?

President Donald Trump likes to ask that question around the country, sometimes throwing out big gains like 90% or 95%. The average 401(k) did indeed hit a record last year, although its growth was considerably less than that.

The average 401(k) balance rose 17% last year to $112,300 from the end of 2018, according to a review of 17.3 million accounts by Fidelity Investments. The average individual retirement account, or IRA, balance rose the same percentage to $115,400.

Surging global markets were behind the growth: The S&P 500 index had one of its best years in decades with a 31.5% return. Investments of all types logged gains, from junk bonds to stocks from developing economies.

But workers' better savings habits also played a big role.

Fidelity said the average worker set aside 8.9% of their pay in their 401(k) in the fourth quarter, a record. Combined with employer matches, the average total savings rate was 13.5% in the quarter, tying its record last reached in the spring of 2019. “Nobody can control the market, so the behaviors of people contributing to their 401(k)s are what get us the most excited,” said Katie Taylor, vice president of thought leadership at Fidelity. “We have people saving 13.5%, which is really close to the 15% that we recommend. That's a great story.”

In many cases, workers may not even realize they're saving more. Most employers give the option for workers to automatically increase their contributions each year, without having to do anything. Some employers even automatically sign up their employees for these auto-escalation programs, requiring them to opt out if they don't want their contribution levels to steadily rise.

Such features are on top of programs where employers automatically enroll new hires in the 401(k) plan. They all lean on the power of inertia to help workers build up bigger nest eggs. It's a sharp turnaround from earlier years when workers had to take an extra step to join the 401(k) plan and fill out paperwork whenever they wanted their contribution levels to change.

“There's always a way, if you don't want to do it, where you can unenroll, but these automatic programs have been a game changer,” Taylor said.

Consistent contributions – and giving them time to grow – are keys to building bigger portfolios. The average balance for workers who have been in their 401(k) plan for 10 straight yearsrose to a record $328,200, according to Fidelity.

Such figures, though, count only people who have a 401(k). Many lower-income workers, particularly at smaller employers, could not save in a 401(k) even if they wanted to because their companies don't offer access to one. Legislation passed late last year aims to make it easier for smaller employers to band together and offer plans.

Nearly half of all U.S. households aged 55 and over, 48%, had no retirement savings at all as of 2016, according to estimates from the Government Accountability Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Saver's credit helps save for retirement
Trump, GOP at odds over using 401(k)s to pay for tax cuts
Saver's credit could ease pain on April 15
McSally sends letter urging Senate to take up landmark retirement legislation
'Recovery' turns 2: Feel better yet?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News