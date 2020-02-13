OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 13
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cobb submits bills seeking groundwater protection for Kingman

State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) has proposed legislative action to address the water crisis in Mohave County. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3btolIq)

State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) has proposed legislative action to address the water crisis in Mohave County. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3btolIq)

Brandon Messick, For The Miner
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 7:09 p.m.

A new bill proposed by Arizona Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) aims to halt a water crisis in Mohave County.

According to Mohave County predictions, groundwater in the Hualapai Basin, near Kingman, could be depleted in less than a century. And although county officials have requested a moratorium on continued irrigation into the basin by new farmers, state statutes do not allow the Arizona Department of Water Resources to set such limits based on predicted use. An amendment by Cobb would allow the department to make such a decision, with credible evidence, and preserve groundwater supplies from over-irrigation.

According to Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix, Cobb’s bill is a step forward in addressing issues in groundwater that have long plagued rural Arizona. Last week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors submitted a letter of request to declare the Hualapai Basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area – the second such request made by the board in the past three years.

“Counties have no statutory authority over our groundwater,” Hendrix said. “This is moving toward local control of our groundwater.”

Under the proposed legislation, known as HB 2895, counties or property owners with at-risk groundwater supplies will be permitted to file a petition to be heard by the director of the Department of Water Resources. That petition would require an accompanying numeric groundwater flow model and hydrologic report. The director would still be allowed to deny a county’s request to protect its groundwater if he or she feels the provided evidence is insufficient.

“There are only two avenues for this,” Hendrix said. “It will happen, whether through the Director of Water Resources, or through legislative action. We’ve tried requesting this through the director, and we hope the department will designate the Hualapai Basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion area. But if he doesn’t, it could force legislative action.”

Another bill proposed by Cobb, HB 2896, would allow counties such as Mohave to determine specific groundwater basins – even basins outside of an active management area – to be eligible for protection as “rural management areas.” Under HB2896, this could be done if there have been significant increases in recent water use, or projected increases in use of one or more basins that exceeds that basin’s ability to replenish.

HB 2896 would also apply if, as with the Hualapai Basin, groundwater is expected to run dry in less than 100 years.

Mohave County would only be able to do so if county officials notify all surrounding municipalities, provide notice of resolution to the Department of Water Resources, allow at least 30 days for public comment and hold at least two public meetings in communities affected by the proposed resolution.

“We think (Cobb’s) work is fantastic,” Hendrix said. “Regina is a true champion for Mohave County on water issues, and has been the only one successful in passing anything water-related for this county.”

HB 2895 and 2896 were each introduced into the Arizona legislature this week. According to the legislature’s website, a reading of the bills has not yet been scheduled.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County manager worries about water
Groundwater bill establishes water committee for county
Cobb: Stalled water bill could affect other legislation still in play
Legislators to hold meeting on water issues
Mohave County Supervisors seek to protect groundwater

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News