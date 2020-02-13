Enjoy the Shakespeare classic, 'Romeo and Juliet,' Feb. 18
Experience Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Shakespeare in the Schools Tour with complete costumes, sets and theatrical lighting at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. in Kingman on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The lobby opens at 6 p.m., general seating starts at 6:30 p.m. and the professional troupe will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. The play is sponsored locally by The Positive Alternative Campus and LWHS.
For more information, visit bard.org/tour.
Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Shakespeare cometh to Kingman Feb. 18.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
