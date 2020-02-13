OFFERS
Thu, Feb. 13
Horoscopes | Feb. 13, 2020

Originally Published: February 13, 2020 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Mena Suvari, 41; Kelly Hu, 52; Peter Gabriel, 70; Stockard Channing, 76.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan your next move. If you take on too much, you'll miss an opportunity. Be realistic in your pursuits, and live in the moment. Love is encouraged. Don't squelch someone's intentions due to a lack of time or energy on your part. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May20): Don't overthink what you need to implement. Put your plans in motion, and bring about the changes that will make you feel complete. Refuse to let someone take over or control your interests. Use your insight to make decisions that are in your best interest. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your success depends on you. Strive to get out, to be active and to participate in unique activities. Put out your ideas for all to view. You are heading into new territory, and the results you get will depend on your performance. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stick close to home. Avoid any sort of dispute or getting into a no-win situation that will stifle your ability to get ahead or finish what you start. Alter your living arrangements, or perhaps improve your surroundings. Stay active; avoid emotional discord. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of personal matters. You can enhance a partnership, start a new project or travel for knowledge. Offer your talents and enthusiasm, and you will find an interest that captures your imagination and grows into something substantial. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Lighten up and enjoy the moment. Plan to have some fun with people who bring out the best in you. Open your doors to friends and acquaintances, or make arrangements to socialize with people or groups that interest you. Self-improvement is favored. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take action, do your part and strive for perfection. Love and romance will offer you options that have skirted you in the past. Make your expectations known before you commit to demands or ultimatums. Use charm to get ahead. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Temptation will lead you to take on jobs that will not help you prosper or reach your goal. Consider what's important, and put your priorities first. Refuse to let someone confuse you with empty promises. Trust your intuition. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't give in to someone who is being manipulative. You may not want to face facts, but you won't stand a chance if you aren't realistic. Stand up for your rights, even if it means moving on and finding new friends. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Hide behind your poker face. No one will have the slightest idea what you are thinking or what you are about to do. The response you get from others will determine who has your back and how best to move forward. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your life simple, moderate and affordable. Focus on personal, financial and physical stabilization. Take the initiative, and use your skills to mastermind your way into a critical position. Romance is featured, and a commitment looks promising. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get a grip on reality before you let your emotions take over and cause havoc. Back off rather than get into a heated discussion with someone who won't budge. Bide your time, and keep your personal life and intentions a secret. 3 stars

