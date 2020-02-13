OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 13
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man pleads guilty in Mohave County to terrorism after Hoover Dam barricade

In this aerial photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety, Matthew Phillip Wright’s tactical-style vehicle blocks the southbound lanes on the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge near the Hoover Dam on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

In this aerial photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety, Matthew Phillip Wright’s tactical-style vehicle blocks the southbound lanes on the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge near the Hoover Dam on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 6:24 p.m.

photo

Matthew Phillip Wright (MCSO photo)

KINGMAN – A man who blocked a bridge near the Hoover Dam with a homemade armored vehicle in 2018 has pleaded guilty in Mohave County Superior Court to making a terrorist threat.

Matthew Wright, 32, of Henderson, Nevada, pleaded guilty to the terrorism charge and two other felony crimes, including aggravated assault and fleeing from law enforcement as part of a plea agreement Feb. 4, the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday.

Wright faces less than a decade in prison compared to a potential life sentence, prosecutors said.

He was initially charged with felony counts of terrorism, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, prosecutors said.

Wright blocked traffic by parking his vehicle across lanes on the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge above the Colorado River in June 2018, authorities said. He surrendered to authorities on the Arizona side of the bridge after a 90-minute barricade situation that stopped traffic on the main highway between Las Vegas and Phoenix. Police said they later discovered two assault-style rifles, two handguns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

In a letter from jail explaining he was motivated by patriotism, Wright used the phrase “for where we go one, we go all," at the end of the letter. The phrase is used on message boards in the QAnon community, authorities said. QAnon conspiracy theories center around a supposed government insider who adherents believe is spooning out vital revelations using cryptic language and signs.

Wright sent another letter to President Donald Trump that seemed to apologize for his actions, authorities said.

Wright's attorney Michael Denea declined to comment on the case until his client was sentenced.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 4.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Armed bridge-blocker offered plea deal in Mohave County
Nevada man faces Arizona terror charge after bridge blockade
Trial date set in bridge-blocking case
Man who blocked bridge appears in court
Man with armored vehicle charged with terrorism after bridge blockade

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News