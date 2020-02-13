Mangy Mutt 1K and 5K slated for Feb. 29 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The 6th Annual Mangy Mutt 1K and 5K Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3601 Santa Rosa Dr.

Pet teams are encouraged, but animals must be leashed at all times and will not be permitted in the hospital.

Same day registration begins at 6:30 a.m., and the race starts at 8 a.m. The course consists primarily of desert roads. An early race packet pickup will be held Friday Feb. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic, 1707 E Andy Devine Ave.

For more information visit http://themangymuttrace.com. To register visit www.Active.com. All proceeds benefit the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Foundation.

Information proved by Low Cost Spay/Neuter Foundation