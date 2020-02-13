OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 13
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mangy Mutt 1K and 5K slated for Feb. 29 in Kingman

Originally Published: February 13, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – The 6th Annual Mangy Mutt 1K and 5K Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3601 Santa Rosa Dr.

Pet teams are encouraged, but animals must be leashed at all times and will not be permitted in the hospital.

Same day registration begins at 6:30 a.m., and the race starts at 8 a.m. The course consists primarily of desert roads. An early race packet pickup will be held Friday Feb. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic, 1707 E Andy Devine Ave.

For more information visit http://themangymuttrace.com. To register visit www.Active.com. All proceeds benefit the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Foundation.

Information proved by Low Cost Spay/Neuter Foundation

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mangy Mutt 5K Run/Walk to benefit foundation for low-income families
Kingman Photos: Second Annual Mangy Mutt Race Walk/Bike/Run
Mangy Mutt 5K run/walk race benefits low-cost spays and neuters
Kingman Photo: Mangy Mutts Raise Big Bucks
Running for the Mutts

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News