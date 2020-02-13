OFFERS
MCSO’s Justin Sharpe promoted to sergeant

Justin Sharpe, third from left, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant in his role at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. (Photo courtesy of MCSO)

Originally Published: February 13, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Justin Sharpe of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been promoted to the rank of sergeant in his role at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Sharpe began his career as a detention officer in April 2013. He was assigned to field training officer before overseeing the training department as training coordinator for four years. Sharpe was promoted to corporal in July 2019.

MCSO wrote in a news release that Sharpe has demonstrated that he has the knowledge, experience and determination to excel in his new rank at the detention facility.

Information provided by MCSO

