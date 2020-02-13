MCSO’s Justin Sharpe promoted to sergeant
KINGMAN – Justin Sharpe of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has been promoted to the rank of sergeant in his role at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Sharpe began his career as a detention officer in April 2013. He was assigned to field training officer before overseeing the training department as training coordinator for four years. Sharpe was promoted to corporal in July 2019.
MCSO wrote in a news release that Sharpe has demonstrated that he has the knowledge, experience and determination to excel in his new rank at the detention facility.
Information provided by MCSO
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Obituary
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Kingman Parks Plan: Public suggests aquatic center, rec center, lighting, and trails, trails and more trails
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Mohave County approves rezone for controversial Western-themed attraction outside Oatman
- Obituary
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: