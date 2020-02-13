Mohave County Hispanic Assembly to meet Feb. 15 in Kingman.
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 12:44 p.m.
KINGMAN - The Mohave County Chapter of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly will meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 Federico’s Mexican Food, 401 Beale St.
Entrance fee is $2 plus the cost of food and drinks.
Father Julius of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kingman will be giving the prayer.
Information provided by Mohave County Chapter of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly
