Nighttime lane closures slated for I-40 in Kingman

The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced nighttime lane closures to allow for road paving on Interstate 40 in Kingman. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 6:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists with travel plans on Interstate 40 in Kingman next week to plan ahead and expect delays of up to 15 minutes for road-paving work.

East- and westbound lane closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, to 5 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, within a 4-mile work zone (mileposts 49-53). One travel lane will remain open in each direction while the work is underway.

This night work will also require intermittent closures at the east- and westbound Stockton Hill traffic interchange (Exit 51) on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Feb. 19, to allow crews to complete paving.

The restrictions are necessary so crews can remove the existing asphalt, and replace it with new asphalt. This helps to protect and extend the life of the roadway.

ADOT reminds motorists to use caution around construction personnel and equipment, slow down and be prepared to merge into the open travel lane

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

