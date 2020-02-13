Obituary Notice | Fredrick Morris Hodges
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 6:40 p.m.
Fredrick Morris Hodges was born Feb. 20, 1952 in Winslow, Arizona and passed away on Feb. 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is survived by his wife Diana; and brothers Wayne Hodges, Clarence Gabriel, Thom Carmody and John Carmody. He is also survived by stepdaughter, Stephanie Roberson; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Most Read
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Obituary
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- Mohave 911
- Kingman Parks Plan: Public suggests aquatic center, rec center, lighting, and trails, trails and more trails
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of Iowans in Kingman
- Pearl Harbor or Bust: Kingman Young Marines need the community’s help to attend the 2020 Pearl Harbor Memorial Commemoration in Hawaii
- 12th annual Lake Havasu City Rockabilly Reunion, Feb. 14
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: