Obituary Notice | Fredrick Morris Hodges

Fredrick Morris Hodges was born Feb. 20, 1952 in Winslow, Arizona and passed away on Feb. 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is survived by his wife Diana; and brothers Wayne Hodges, Clarence Gabriel, Thom Carmody and John Carmody. He is also survived by stepdaughter, Stephanie Roberson; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time.