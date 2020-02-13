Sweetheart Dance planned for Kingman adult center Feb. 15

KINGMAN – A Sweetheart Dance will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.

The center promises “music, dancing, food and fun” in a news release.

The center’s Adult Jam Band will perform, and the food consists of meat and chesse roll-ups, avocado veggie roll-ups, ambrosia salad, and fruit, relish and vegetable trays. Desert will be provided by White Cliffs Senior Living.

A $6.50 donation will go toward providing programming at the center.

