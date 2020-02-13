Sweetheart Dance planned for Kingman adult center Feb. 15
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 5 a.m.
KINGMAN – A Sweetheart Dance will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.
The center promises “music, dancing, food and fun” in a news release.
The center’s Adult Jam Band will perform, and the food consists of meat and chesse roll-ups, avocado veggie roll-ups, ambrosia salad, and fruit, relish and vegetable trays. Desert will be provided by White Cliffs Senior Living.
A $6.50 donation will go toward providing programming at the center.
Information provided by Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center
Most Read
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Obituary
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Kingman Parks Plan: Public suggests aquatic center, rec center, lighting, and trails, trails and more trails
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Mohave County approves rezone for controversial Western-themed attraction outside Oatman
- Obituary
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: