OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 13
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Trump to stump for Arizona Senator Martha McSally

U.S, President Donald Trump will stump for U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona) during a campaign rally in Phoenix. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/36QjXAG)

U.S, President Donald Trump will stump for U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona) during a campaign rally in Phoenix. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/36QjXAG)

Originally Published: February 13, 2020 6:39 p.m.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will be briefed on preparations for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and raise millions for his reelection campaign next week as part of a three-day, four-state swing to Western states.

The White House says Trump will also discuss water supply and delivery issues in California, and speak at a graduation ceremony for prisoners in Las Vegas. Trump will hold campaign rallies in Phoenix and Colorado Springs, Colorado., as well as fundraisers in Beverly Hills and Rancho Mirage, California.

The trip is his first to the West since his State of the Union address last week. It comes as he is stepping up his campaign activity before the November election and as pro-Trump groups raised a combined $60 million in January, shattering fundraising records.

The rallies will take him to two states with vulnerable Republican senators — Cory Gardner of Colorado and Martha McSally of Arizona. Both stood by Trump during the Senate's impeachment trial.

Trump's visit to California will also test his relationship with the state's Democratic leaders. They have sparred on infrastructure spending, fuel mileage standards and so-called sanctuary cities policies.

Trump will depart Tuesday for Los Angeles, where he will meet the LA28 Olympic Committee “for an update on their efforts to prepare for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games,” the White House said. He is scheduled to attend a campaign fundraiser in the area, before continuing to Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, Trump will appear in Bakersfield, California, the hometown of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, “to speak with hardworking farmers in the Central Valley about efforts to dramatically improve the supply and delivery of water in California and other Western states,” the White House said.

The president will travel to billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison's Rancho Mirage estate, which includes a private golf club, where his campaign his hosting a golf outing and fundraiser. Ellison previously hosted President Barack Obama at the course, which, like others in the arid Coachella Valley, has faced scrutiny for high water usage.

Trump will then hold a rally in Phoenix before returning to Las Vegas. Trump owns a hotel just off the Las Vegas strip.

Next Thursday, Trump will speak at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony held at the Las Vegas police headquarters, the White House said, adding that the president intends to focus on efforts "to provide previously incarcerated Americans with second chances." He will hold another rally in Colorado before flying back to Washington.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News