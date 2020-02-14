OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Feb. 14
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bring the kids to storytime, Feb. 19

Storytime will be held at Centennial Park Community Center, 3345 Harrison St. in Kingman from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19. (Courtesy, file)

Storytime will be held at Centennial Park Community Center, 3345 Harrison St. in Kingman from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19. (Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: February 14, 2020 5:09 p.m.

Bring your child for stories, songs and other activities which will help develop early literacy skills and nurture a love of reading.

Storytime is held on the first, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month for free from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Centennial Park Community Center, 3345 Harrison St. in Kingman.

For children ages 0-4 and their families. For more information, call 928-692-2665.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Centennial Park Community Center

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News