Free Veterans Appreciation Dinner, Thursday, Feb. 20
Originally Published: February 14, 2020 5:28 p.m.
Elks Lodge 468 of Kingman will continue their strong support of military veterans by hosting a Veterans Appreciation Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner for veterans and their spouses on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The dinner, which is also open to the general public, is slated for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman.
The meal is free for veterans and their spouses. Non-veterans pay $6 per dinner.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Obituary
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- Mohave 911
- 12th annual Lake Havasu City Rockabilly Reunion, Feb. 14
- Pearl Harbor or Bust: Kingman Young Marines need the community’s help to attend the 2020 Pearl Harbor Memorial Commemoration in Hawaii
- Kingman Parks Plan: Public suggests aquatic center, rec center, lighting, and trails, trails and more trails
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of Iowans in Kingman
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: