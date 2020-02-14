Free Veterans Appreciation Dinner, Thursday, Feb. 20

Elks Lodge 468 of Kingman will continue their strong support of military veterans by hosting a Veterans Appreciation Spaghetti and Meatballs Dinner for veterans and their spouses on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The dinner, which is also open to the general public, is slated for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman.

The meal is free for veterans and their spouses. Non-veterans pay $6 per dinner.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.