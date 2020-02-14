Help Animals Lives Today fundraiser set for Feb. 15 in Kingman
KINGMAN – Help Animals Lives Today will be at Annie’s Art Attic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and Saturday, Feb. 22 with drawing prizes, adoptable animals, vendor booths and more.
The Help Animals Lives Today fundraiser at the Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave., will also feature a dog kissing booth. Help Animals Lives Today is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue organization dedicated to the welfare of companion animals. Funds raised through the events will go to Help Animals Lives Today to assist with its efforts.
Those who have adopted a HALT animal in the past are encouraged to attend the event, share their stories and have pictures taken of their animals. To sweeten the pot, all attendees will receive a free dog biscuit.
Annie’s Art Attic, which is also a nonprofit organization, sponsors a community organization each month. At the end of the month, the Art Attic also presents the organization with a $500 check.
Information provided by HALT and Annie’s Art Attic
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Obituary
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- Mohave 911
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Kingman Parks Plan: Public suggests aquatic center, rec center, lighting, and trails, trails and more trails
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Pearl Harbor or Bust: Kingman Young Marines need the community’s help to attend the 2020 Pearl Harbor Memorial Commemoration in Hawaii
- Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of Iowans in Kingman
- 12th annual Lake Havasu City Rockabilly Reunion, Feb. 14
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: