Help Animals Lives Today fundraiser set for Feb. 15 in Kingman

Annie’s Art Attic will host fundraisers for Help Animals Lives Today on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Saturday, Feb. 22. Pictured is Lotti Benker, founder of Help Animals Lives Today. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 14, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Help Animals Lives Today will be at Annie’s Art Attic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and Saturday, Feb. 22 with drawing prizes, adoptable animals, vendor booths and more.

The Help Animals Lives Today fundraiser at the Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave., will also feature a dog kissing booth. Help Animals Lives Today is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue organization dedicated to the welfare of companion animals. Funds raised through the events will go to Help Animals Lives Today to assist with its efforts.

Those who have adopted a HALT animal in the past are encouraged to attend the event, share their stories and have pictures taken of their animals. To sweeten the pot, all attendees will receive a free dog biscuit.

Annie’s Art Attic, which is also a nonprofit organization, sponsors a community organization each month. At the end of the month, the Art Attic also presents the organization with a $500 check.

Information provided by HALT and Annie’s Art Attic

