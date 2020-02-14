Kingman Disabled American Veterans group seeks volunteers
KINGMAN – Kingman Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is in need of volunteer van drivers and office support staff.
Volunteer drivers take a passenger van to Prescott on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and to Phoenix on Tuesdays, according to a news release from the DAV.
Drivers typically work from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. The office is open Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Minor training is involved with either position. Anyone over age 18 is invited to volunteer. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license.
To volunteer or become a member contact Kammie Furman at 661-993-7216 or kingman.az.dav@gmail.com.
Information provided by Kingman Disabled American Veterans
