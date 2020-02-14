Kingman Master Gardeners workshop set for Feb. 22

KINGMAN – Kingman Area Master Gardeners will offer a free Seed Starting Workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The public workshop will be held at the Mohave County Cooperative Extension, 101 E. Beale St.

According to a news release, Master Gardeners will show participants how to start seedlings. All supplies are provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own seeds. They’ll be able to take their new seed starts home.

Seating is limited, and is on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Information provided by University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Mohave County