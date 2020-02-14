OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Feb. 14
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Soccer: Lady Vols’ season ends at Gila Ridge

Lee Williams sophomore Alysiana Martin scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 loss to GIla Ridge. (Miner file photo)

Lee Williams sophomore Alysiana Martin scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 loss to GIla Ridge. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: February 14, 2020 4:12 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team was in a good position Thursday as no one had scored entering the second half of its 4A Conference Play-In match. But then misfortune struck and it shifted the momentum the wrong way in a 4-1 loss to No. 16 seed Gila Ridge.

“About three minutes into the second half, senior center back Jocelyn Graffius took a ball to the face and (Gila Ridge) had no trainer,” said Lee Williams head coach Chris Selby. “The ref had to make the call and he determined that she wasn’t going to be allowed to come back on the field, period, because she took a ball to the face.

“That changed the whole aspect of the game for us,” Selby continued. “We had to make some changes not having her back there and we don’t have a lot of depth. It was just a shock to the team and Gila Ridge scored right after that.”

The Lady Vols were dealt another setback about five minutes later when Maritza Saucedo took a ball to the face and couldn’t come back on the field.

“I lost both of those players for the second half of the game,” Selby said of Graffius and Saucedo. “And they’re both defenders. Right after that, they scored again. It kind of took the sail out of our ship, you could say.”

Lee Williams did get on the scoreboard though, as sophomore Alysiana Martin found the back of the net on a header off a corner kick. Kendra Pease notched the assist, her program-best 20th of the season.

“It was a tough loss, but they all gave 100 percent effort,” Selby said. “Even when we went down, they never stopped. I always appreciate that. As long as they give their best effort, it doesn’t matter what the outcome is.”

That motto won’t change as the Lady Vols look to carry their success over to next season. They lose Graffius, Pease and three other seniors in Natalie Sanchez, Tina Laegdhelm and Maritza Saucedo, but welcome back a number of underclassmen along with juniors Abbey Seavey and Shayla Mayberry.

“It was a good season. We accomplished all of our goals,” Selby said. “The development of the youth was important this season. And with the new players that are coming up, we’re going to have a really strong team next year, too.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Soccer: Lady Vols kick off season with a win over Lake Havasu
Prep Soccer: Final 4A rankings send Lady Vols to play-in match at Gila Ridge
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols win overtime battle against Kingman High
Prep Soccer: Lady Vols beat Marcos de Niza for 5-0 start
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols shut out Wickenburg for fourth win

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News