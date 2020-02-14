OFFERS
Fri, Feb. 14
Readers’ Choice honors Kingman businesses with free awards

Originally Published: February 14, 2020 10:41 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Miner readers have selected the recipients of the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards, a celebration of local business where winners receive a free award for their exemplary service to the community.

Nominated were those businesses and local services believed to be outstanding in their contributions to the community. Winners were announced on Sunday, Jan. 26, and were chosen based on community input.

Each winner will receive a free plaque noting the achievement and thanking the business or service for their efforts. Debbie White-Hoel, Miner publisher, said the publication would never charge a fee for the awards. If asked to pay in order to receive an award, that contest is unaffiliated with The Kingman Miner.

White-Hoel thanked all who participated and those businesses and services that work to better the community.

View the award winners here.

Readers’ Choice honors businesses with free awards
Kingman’s only daily newspaper hosted the first-ever Readers’ Choice Awards celebration with the recipients
Readers’ Choice Awards voting deadline is Dec. 28 at noon
Miner converting its website to subscription-based access Oct. 3
Kingman Miner Reader's Choice Awards

