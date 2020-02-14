Take a beginner line dance class, Tuesday, Feb. 18
Originally Published: February 14, 2020 4:23 p.m.
Beginner level line dance classes are offered at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman every Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost is $1.50 per person, but tipping the instructor is encouraged and appreciated.
Weekly classes for ultra beginner and beginner/low intermediate are also available. For more information, call 928-757-2778 or visit kingmanadultcenter.com.
