Take a beginner line dance class, Tuesday, Feb. 18

Beginner level line dance classes are offered at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman every Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $1.50 per person, but tipping the instructor is encouraged and appreciated.

Weekly classes for ultra beginner and beginner/low intermediate are also available. For more information, call 928-757-2778 or visit kingmanadultcenter.com.

