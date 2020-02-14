US 93 closed north of Wickenburg

PHOENIX – U.S. Highway 93 is closed in both directions due to a crash at milepost 177, north of the junction with State Route 71 roughly 23 miles north of Wickenburg, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic can use State Route 71, State Route 89 and Interstate 40 to get around the crash.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation