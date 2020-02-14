US 93 closed north of Wickenburg
PHOENIX – U.S. Highway 93 is closed in both directions due to a crash at milepost 177, north of the junction with State Route 71 roughly 23 miles north of Wickenburg, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Traffic can use State Route 71, State Route 89 and Interstate 40 to get around the crash.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Obituary
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- Mohave 911
- Pearl Harbor or Bust: Kingman Young Marines need the community’s help to attend the 2020 Pearl Harbor Memorial Commemoration in Hawaii
- Kingman Parks Plan: Public suggests aquatic center, rec center, lighting, and trails, trails and more trails
- 12th annual Lake Havasu City Rockabilly Reunion, Feb. 14
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of Iowans in Kingman
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: