Valentine's Coloring Contest Winners
Children ages 4-13 colored and submitted their entry form to us.
The picture was to be decorated with crayons, markers, paint, pencils, any method you like!
Contestants colored their own entry WITHOUT assistance from other parties. A panel of judges selected three winners based on originality and creativity. There was only one coloring per person. Children of The Kingman Miner employees and immediate family members are not eligible to win.
Winners came to the office and picked up prizes and had their photo taken.
Fun prizes suitable for children were awarded as follows:
• 1st Place Winner in the 4-7 years old age group is Corbin who is age 7
• 1st Place in the 8-10 years old age group is Eleesa who is age 10
• 1st Place in the 11-13 years old age group is Mackenzie who is age 11
Congratulations to the winners and thank you the sponsors and to everyone who participated.
