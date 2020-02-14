OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Feb. 14
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Valentine's Coloring Contest Winners

Originally Published: February 14, 2020 2 p.m.

Children ages 4-13 colored and submitted their entry form to us.

The picture was to be decorated with crayons, markers, paint, pencils, any method you like!

Contestants colored their own entry WITHOUT assistance from other parties. A panel of judges selected three winners based on originality and creativity. There was only one coloring per person. Children of The Kingman Miner employees and immediate family members are not eligible to win.

Winners came to the office and picked up prizes and had their photo taken.

Fun prizes suitable for children were awarded as follows:

• 1st Place Winner in the 4-7 years old age group is Corbin who is age 7

photo

Corbin

• 1st Place in the 8-10 years old age group is Eleesa who is age 10

photo

Eleesa

• 1st Place in the 11-13 years old age group is Mackenzie who is age 11

photo

Mackenzie

Congratulations to the winners and thank you the sponsors and to everyone who participated.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kids, enter the Miner's Valentine Coloring Contest by Feb. 6
Enter the Daily Miner Christmas coloring contest, ages 4-13
Guest column: Next great kid chef sought for Kids Cooking Challenge
Cutest Pet Contest Winners
Andy Devine Days Rodeo - A weekend of fun

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News