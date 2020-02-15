Blinded by the light: Deadly glare twice a year impacts motorists on Kingman’s Coyote Pass

KINGMAN – For a few days in late November, and again in late January, the rising sun turns into a blinding sun on U.S. Highway 93 at Coyote Pass for those traveling toward Kingman.

And it’s taking a toll.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety declined to provide the number, severity and cause of early-morning crashes at Coyote Pass.

But a review of Miner archives reveals at least four multi-vehicle collisions attributable to glare on the southbound approach to the pass in the past 10 years.

Those four accidents alone involved 45 vehicles, many of which sustained extensive damage, and caused at least seven injuries, some serious.

Most recently, a dozen cars piled up in three separate accidents that occurred almost simultaneously the morning of Jan. 27 as the sun rose above the pass. The injured occupant of one vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated.

Drivers say the deadly glare lasts for about 20 minutes for a few days twice a year, as the Earth tilts away from the sun as the winter solstice approaches in November, and starts tilting back toward the sun in January. Mark Timmerman of Kingman, who routinely drive the route, said the sun lines up directly with the road, shooting blinding, painful rays of sunlight into drivers’ eyes.

Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said he is familiar with the spot and the accidents.

“I drove there with a sun visor, glasses on and my hand up, and it’s still tricky,” he said.

It’s always sunny and clear in Arizona, which makes glare a problem statewide, according to Ryan Harding, an Arizona Department of Transportation public information officer.

“With Arizona’s big horizons … and abundant clear weather, there are places around the state where drivers will face sun glare early or late in the day at different times of the year,” Harding wrote in an email to the Miner. “Because of this, we advise drivers to be prepared for sun glare just like other conditions. When encountering sun glare, we suggest that drivers slow down, be ready for the unexpected and wear polarized sunglasses, which are designed to reduce glare. Drivers should also make sure their vehicles are equipped with sun visors. Drivers can also delay travel until the sun is higher or use an alternate route when that is possible.”

He then said the upcoming Interstate 40/US 93 System Traffic Interchange will eventually assuage the problem, rerouting much of the traffic away from the pass.

“The new (interchange) will separate traffic passing through Kingman from local traffic. This new interchange will provide free-flow movement for traffic traveling between Phoenix and Las Vegas, eliminating conditions that create the current backups,” he wrote.

But phase one of the interchange project isn’t scheduled for construction until 2024. That means at least four more years with the potential for major pile-ups. Also, while most through-travelers will safely avoid the dangerous Coyote Pass after the new interchange is built, the wicked glare will still impact locals using the current route.

Timmerman has been experiencing the glare for years driving over Coyote Pass. And he thinks he has a possible solution to the problem, a solution in which ADOT’s Harding initially expressed interest, but was unwilling to discuss.

“The solution would be to install an overhead highway sign or signs that would act as a giant sunshade or sunblock,” Timmerman told The Miner. “The sign would cast a shadow down the mountain … The shadow would allow cars to travel up the hill without the sun shining in the drivers’ eyes. One large sign may work very well, but two signs would work positively.”