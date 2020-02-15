Horoscopes | Feb. 15, 2020
Birthdays: Amber Riley, 34; Matt Groening, 66; Melissa Manchester, 69; Jane Seymour, 69.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your ability to find solutions and match what anyone else can offer will enhance your chances of advancement. Romance is in the stars, so include the person you love in your activities. Changes made now will lead to more stability. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go after what you want. Don't let anyone stand in your way. Someone will disagree with your behavior, but it's up to you how you conduct yourself in situations. Career opportunities will result if you learn new skills that enhance your abilities. 3 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A position or an opening will interest you. A personal connection to someone you are working in conjunction with will develop. Traveling for education or business will pay off. Let your uniqueness lead the way, and you will attract interest. 3 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't make a big deal out of anything. Offer enthusiasm and skills, and you will make a difference. Change can be useful as long as you go about it the right way. An opportunity may be lost if you are stubborn. 5 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Help others, and you will help yourself at the same time. A change at home will make life easier for you but annoy someone close to you. Love may stress you out if you experience uncertainty. Proceed with caution. 2 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your unique way of handling situations and other people will put you in the driver's seat. Your real friends will be happy for you, but expect someone's jealousy to conflict with your success. Choose your friends and partners wisely. 4 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't overspend to impress someone. Creative ideas will help you choose a new direction. Don't let your emotions take over, or you may end up revealing personal information that someone can use against you. Love and romance are encouraged. 3 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone will get you riled up. Concentrate on getting things done instead of starting a feud. Don't take criticism to heart. Listen, but refuse to let it stand between you and the success you are trying to achieve. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get moving, make things happen and excel. Offer your services, and donate your time to something you want to pursue. A chance to meet someone who can boost your confidence and your income is apparent. Don't sit back and wait; be aggressive. 3 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Try something new or visit a destination that you've never been. It will open your eyes to a new way of living or doing things. Altering your plans will lead to a secure future. Do the unexpected to confuse competitors. 4 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look forward, put the past behind you and pursue your goal. Keep emotional matters discreet. Focus on what's important to you. Promote happiness, and offer love and peace to those you encounter along the way. Romance is on the rise. 2 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think, formulate a plan and follow through. Don't hesitate when you should be moving full speed ahead. Taking action doesn't have to cost a lot. Start small and build. Sharing your ideas will lead to support and a possible partnership. 5 stars
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Obituary
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- Mohave 911
- 12th annual Lake Havasu City Rockabilly Reunion, Feb. 14
- Pearl Harbor or Bust: Kingman Young Marines need the community’s help to attend the 2020 Pearl Harbor Memorial Commemoration in Hawaii
- Kingman Parks Plan: Public suggests aquatic center, rec center, lighting, and trails, trails and more trails
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of Iowans in Kingman
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: