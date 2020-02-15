Johnson proposes 2-year budgets for Mohave County Departments
KINGMAN – From first drafts, to meetings with county administrators and subsequent meetings for changes, the process of preparing budget proposals for multiple Mohave County departments can take up an enormous amount of time.
“I am proposing that we look at a two-year budget for departments,” wrote Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 in a memo attached to an item to be discussed at the next Board of Supervisors’ meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
“I want to make clear,” Johnson continued, “that this in no way will stop public hearings or actual adoption of a budget each year. What I am proposing is that each department come up with a two-year budget.”
Here is his reasoning: There are several departments that could come up with a budget proposal that is good for two years with just minor changes in the second year. Most budget figures are the same year after year with the exception of price increases. If changes or adjustments are needed in certain departments in the following year, those departments can still go through finance and county administration to make those changes.
“There is really no need for departments to work on an extensive budget every time,” Johnson wrote, arguing that adoption of a two-year budget for departments will allow for a more streamlined process. “I believe this proposal will save an enormous amount of staff time and taxpayer dollars,” he wrote.
Johnson recommends to direct staff to develop a two-year budget proposal for departments for the upcoming budget cycle.
