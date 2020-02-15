Kingman City Council to hear update on interchange

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will receive updates on ongoing projects, including the West Kingman Traffic Interchange and Citizen Survey, at its meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The Public Works Department is in the process of preparing the application package for the 2020 round of Infrastructure For Rebuilding America grants. Kingman believes the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway traffic interchange meets the criteria for the grant, and council could authorize the mayor to take the next steps in submitting the application.

The city’s elected officials will hear a report on the consideration of a permanent base adjustment in regards to the 1980 state-imposed spending limit on local governments. Kingman voters have approved the Home Rule alternative to the spending limit since 1988, but come 2023, that option will expire. Staff recommends moving forward with the permanent base adjustment alternative, which allows voters to adjust a city’s base limit.

A public hearing is set for Tuesday’s meeting regarding grant funding for a portion of Kingman Area Regional Transit administrative, operational and capital expenses. Cost to the city could total around $286,855 from the general fund. The majority of that contribution, nearly $200,000, would be for operating expenses. Local matches vary depending on the type of expense, but range from 10% to 42%.

In other business, council will discuss items related to meetings, agenda processes and member salaries. Ordinance 1898 would increase the mayor’s salary from $9,600 to $11,700 with the 2020 elections. Council seats currently held by councilmembers Travis Lingenfelter, Jamie Scott Stehly and David Wayt would increase from $6,000 to $8,400. All three of those seats are up for election in 2020.

The 2022 elections would see seats currently held by councilmembers SueAnn Mello Keener, Deana Nelson and Ken Watkins increase from $6,000 to $8,400. Council salaries were last changed in 1998 and 2000.

In other business, council could also approve the purchase of 911 Communications Center consoles and necessary hardware at a cost of around $184,000. Vehicle replacements for the City of Kingman through the Enterprise Fleet Management Solutions Program will be considered as well. Kingman’s vehicles have an average age of 14.5 years, with an average model year of 2005.

Moving onto Department Reports, Council will receive an update on the West Kingman traffic interchange, and will hear results from the recently conducted citizen survey. The last item of business will be a report on ongoing or upcoming legislation that could affect the City of Kingman.

