Kingman parks commission to discuss projects Feb. 19

KINGMAN – The Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission will receive updates on Sunbelt Park and the ongoing parks and recreation master plan at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The meeting will open with an open meeting laws presentation to be presented by the City Clerk’s Office, followed by numerous reports from Parks Director Mike Meersman.

Meersman, in addition to discussing housekeeping matters, will speak on the White Cliffs Trail grant moving from $14,000 to $48,300.

Commissioners will also hear a report on the Sunbelt Park project.

“This park location will provide much needed multi-use field space for soccer fields, youth football, softball and baseball practice space,” Meersman told the Miner in an email. “This will be a great park for the residents in this area.”

The park, which is also set to include a fire station, will be located by Desert Willow Elementary and White Cliffs Middle schools. Woody plants have already been removed from the area, Meersman said, and engineering work is progressing on irrigation, grading and drainage plans. One challenge needing addressed is the amount of silt within the area’s water, which Meersman said could present a challenge for growing turf. The city has developed a plan of attack, which entails the construction of a channel to route water around the park site.

Reports will also be issued by the golf pro, the golf course superintendent, the recreation superintendent and the parks superintendent.

The commission will also discuss guidelines for naming facilities, monuments and memorials, and discuss the adopt a park/trail program.