OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman parks commission to discuss projects Feb. 19

Wednesday’s meeting will see Parks, Aquatics Recreation and Golf Commission commissioners receive updates and reports on multiple ongoing projects, including Sunbelt Park and the master plan update. A community meeting held at the end of January on the master plan is shown above. (Courtesy file photo)

Wednesday’s meeting will see Parks, Aquatics Recreation and Golf Commission commissioners receive updates and reports on multiple ongoing projects, including Sunbelt Park and the master plan update. A community meeting held at the end of January on the master plan is shown above. (Courtesy file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission will receive updates on Sunbelt Park and the ongoing parks and recreation master plan at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The meeting will open with an open meeting laws presentation to be presented by the City Clerk’s Office, followed by numerous reports from Parks Director Mike Meersman.

Meersman, in addition to discussing housekeeping matters, will speak on the White Cliffs Trail grant moving from $14,000 to $48,300.

Commissioners will also hear a report on the Sunbelt Park project.

“This park location will provide much needed multi-use field space for soccer fields, youth football, softball and baseball practice space,” Meersman told the Miner in an email. “This will be a great park for the residents in this area.”

The park, which is also set to include a fire station, will be located by Desert Willow Elementary and White Cliffs Middle schools. Woody plants have already been removed from the area, Meersman said, and engineering work is progressing on irrigation, grading and drainage plans. One challenge needing addressed is the amount of silt within the area’s water, which Meersman said could present a challenge for growing turf. The city has developed a plan of attack, which entails the construction of a channel to route water around the park site.

Reports will also be issued by the golf pro, the golf course superintendent, the recreation superintendent and the parks superintendent.

The commission will also discuss guidelines for naming facilities, monuments and memorials, and discuss the adopt a park/trail program.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

City parks commission to receive updates on projects
City parks commission to address new parks, ballfields
Kingman Parks Commission to discuss priority plan
Parks commission to hear update on local trails
Parks commission to revisit dog parks

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News