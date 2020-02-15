Letter | Remodel takes toll on customer’s patience
I went to Walmart today. I stood in line 45 minutes.
No room for the disabled to use carts. No room for customers to stand in line.
I called to speak to the manager, waited on the phone for 30 minutes. All the managers were manning registers. There were so many scan-and-go (self checkouts) and only seven regular registers – not enough for a superstore.
They put all kinds of junk near the regular registers so there wasn’t room to get in line.
Large carts were being used by employees to shop (for pickup orders) and taking up space. Nothing was where it normally is. Music blaring. It was a nightmare.
Bashas’, Safeway, Smith’s. Here I come.
Marie Ward
Kingman
