Miner Editorial | The Thumbs

Shakespeare cometh: The Utah Shakespeare Festival will bring a bit of the Bard to Kingman for students and the public alike when the Shakespeare in the Schools Tour makes a stop in Kingman on Tuesday, Feb. 18. A free public performance is planned for 7 p.m. – the lobby opens at 6 p.m., and general seating starts at 6:30 p.m. – at Lee Williams High School. Last year, local students and theater lovers were treated to a professional production of Macbeth. This year, a 75-minute adaptation of William Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy “Romeo and Juliet” will be staged. Thumbs up to Lee Williams High School and The Positive Alternative Campus for bringing a taste of professional theater to town, complete with authentic costumes, captivating sets and theatrical lighting.

Quittin’ time: You may have to leave work early now if you want to attend Kingman City Council meetings from start to finish on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. These public sessions, at which all things about the city are decided, will now begin at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. Council work session topics, which previously preceded the regular meetings at 5:30 p.m., will be absorbed into the department reports portion of the agenda. “The feeling is that we are underutilizing that section of the agenda, and that’s a place that we’re going to look to highlight additional things that the city is doing, because we are extremely busy,” City Manager Ron Foggin told the council on Feb. 4. That’s fine, but that doesn’t mean you have to start the meetings at the time most people are just leaving work. The council should make it easier for citizens to play their role in the democratic process, not more difficult. The council should continue to meet at 6 p.m., and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, which meets on weekday mornings, should do the same.

Major awards: Each year readers of the Kingman Miner choose the recipients of the Miner’s Readers’ Choice Awards, which recognize exemplary businesses and service providers for their contributions to the community. And the Miner gives them a nice, framed certificate to hang on the wall in honor of their achievement. Notice the words “Miner gives” in the previous sentence. If you’re one of the dozens of winners and somebody contacts you and congratulates you and tries to sell you an award in honor of your achievement, hang up. It’s not the Miner calling. We’d never charge a fee for the awards. Our “free” awards will be delivered to the winners this month. Thumbs up for our Readers’ Choice Winners. And thumbs down to those who would try to scam them.