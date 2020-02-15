OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County to consider steps to revitalize mining industry

The Orphan Lode Mine, an abandoned uranium mine, is located about two miles west of Grand Canyon Village in Grand Canyon National Park. The Mohave County Supervisors are considering an amendment to the county’s General Plan to encourage mining in the county. (Photo by Alan Levine, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2HkYxR7)

The Orphan Lode Mine, an abandoned uranium mine, is located about two miles west of Grand Canyon Village in Grand Canyon National Park. The Mohave County Supervisors are considering an amendment to the county’s General Plan to encourage mining in the county. (Photo by Alan Levine, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2HkYxR7)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 4:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County officials are serious about revitalizing the mining industry in the county, including in the Arizona Strip with its uranium mining claims.

The effort is being pushed by Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, who said he is working with the White House on revitalizing mining in the county.

However, “Mohave County’s lobbying efforts have been burdened by the lack of clear mining policies in the Mohave County General Plan,” Johnson wrote in a memo to the Board of the Supervisors requesting action.

Johnson wants county Development Services to devise an amendment to the general plan to include policies that support mining in Mohave County, and designate mineral rich areas of the county for mining claims and mining development, including the Arizona Strip.

In 2012, the federal Bureau of Land Management temporarily closed areas around the Grand Canyon to new mining to allow the U.S. Geological Survey to study the impact of uranium mining on the Grand Canyon.

Mohave County has objected to the temporary closure, which is still in effect, because it could easily become permanent, dampening Mohave County economic development prospects.

Since 2012, the USGS has not allocated any money to study how uranium mining impacts the Grand Canyon, Johnson’s memo points out.

In 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill – HR 1373 -- to make the mining ban permanent, but it has languished in the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources without action.

The supervisors are expected to vote on drafting a general plan amendment at their meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Don’t ban uranium mining near Grand Canyon, says Mohave County Board of Supervisors
Mohave County supervisor testifies to Congress for uranium mining
Mohave County follows through on federal lawsuit
Local, state officials blast Interior's recommendation
Miner Editorial | Mining for uranium in Mohave County threatens lives

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News