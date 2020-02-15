Mohave County to consider steps to revitalize mining industry

KINGMAN – Mohave County officials are serious about revitalizing the mining industry in the county, including in the Arizona Strip with its uranium mining claims.

The effort is being pushed by Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, who said he is working with the White House on revitalizing mining in the county.

However, “Mohave County’s lobbying efforts have been burdened by the lack of clear mining policies in the Mohave County General Plan,” Johnson wrote in a memo to the Board of the Supervisors requesting action.

Johnson wants county Development Services to devise an amendment to the general plan to include policies that support mining in Mohave County, and designate mineral rich areas of the county for mining claims and mining development, including the Arizona Strip.

In 2012, the federal Bureau of Land Management temporarily closed areas around the Grand Canyon to new mining to allow the U.S. Geological Survey to study the impact of uranium mining on the Grand Canyon.

Mohave County has objected to the temporary closure, which is still in effect, because it could easily become permanent, dampening Mohave County economic development prospects.

Since 2012, the USGS has not allocated any money to study how uranium mining impacts the Grand Canyon, Johnson’s memo points out.

In 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill – HR 1373 -- to make the mining ban permanent, but it has languished in the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources without action.

The supervisors are expected to vote on drafting a general plan amendment at their meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.