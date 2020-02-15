OFFERS
Sat, Feb. 15
Mohave County to receive more housing assistance vouchers

Dave Wolf, Mohave County Community Services and Housing Authority director, talks to Kingman City Council in November. The Housing Authority will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 4:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County will be able to help more veterans and disabled residents find housing this year.

Housing vouchers will be on the agenda when the Mohave County Housing Authority Board holds its annual meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The board will review and discuss the 2019 financial report, which includes the housing authority’s expenses and number of families assisted.

According to the report, last year the county assisted 625 families, including 263 in Kingman, with housing. The federal funds expended amounted to over $3.5 million.

Approximately the same amount will be available for rental assistance in 2020, confirmed David Wolf from the Community Services Department.

Additional housing assistance vouchers will be available for county residents in 2020.

Thirty Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers worth a combined $158,000 will be administered in partnership with the local Veterans’ Administration Medical Clinic to serve veterans in Mohave County.

Another 50 “mainstream vouchers” valued at $255,000 were awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. They will be used to assist county residents ages 18-62 with physical, mental or emotional disabilities.

The board will also hold an open hearing requesting public comments regarding the 5-year housing plan for 2020-2025.

The meeting is open to the public, and will be followed by a Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting to be held at 9:30 a.m. at the same location.

