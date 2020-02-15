OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Duane Richard Ferneau

Duane Richard Ferneau

Duane Richard Ferneau

Originally Published: February 15, 2020 5:10 p.m.

Duane Richard Ferneau, 71, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, due to injuries suffered from a fall during a family outing.

Duane was the oldest child of Mrs. Violet (McIlrath) Ferneau and the late Melvin (Minnie) Ferneau. He grew up in Montezuma, Iowa, graduating from Montezuma Community High School in 1967.

He served 4 years in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1974, and was deployed a year in Thailand during the Vietnam War. After serving in the Air Force, Duane graduated from Truman State University in 1976. He raised his children in Kingman, Arizona and worked for the Bureau of Land Management as a Land Survey Technician for over 30 years.

Duane reached the rank of Eagle Scout in his youth and was an active runner throughout much of his life. He enjoyed his family and children, especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Duane was survived by his mother, Violet Ferneau, Mesa, Arizona; his son, Benjamin (Ben) (Audra) Ferneau and daughter, Katherine (Kat) Ferneau; his brothers, Donald (Sandi) Ferneau, Lenexa, Kansas; Darrell (Sharon) Ferneau, Mesa, Arizona; and Dallas (Jennifer) Ferneau, Huntsville, Alabama; and grandchildren Gavin, Maya and Marley.

A celebration of Duane’s life is planned on Feb. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hualapai Mountain Park Campground, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Duane’s honor to the Patrick Tillman Foundation at www.pattillmanfoundation.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Raymond F. Nelson
Obituary | Marland Duane Jordan
Obituary: Ronald Bradley Weaver
Duane R. 'Don' Coleman
Johnny Lopez II

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News