Obituary | Duane Richard Ferneau

Duane Richard Ferneau, 71, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, due to injuries suffered from a fall during a family outing.

Duane was the oldest child of Mrs. Violet (McIlrath) Ferneau and the late Melvin (Minnie) Ferneau. He grew up in Montezuma, Iowa, graduating from Montezuma Community High School in 1967.

He served 4 years in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1974, and was deployed a year in Thailand during the Vietnam War. After serving in the Air Force, Duane graduated from Truman State University in 1976. He raised his children in Kingman, Arizona and worked for the Bureau of Land Management as a Land Survey Technician for over 30 years.

Duane reached the rank of Eagle Scout in his youth and was an active runner throughout much of his life. He enjoyed his family and children, especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Duane was survived by his mother, Violet Ferneau, Mesa, Arizona; his son, Benjamin (Ben) (Audra) Ferneau and daughter, Katherine (Kat) Ferneau; his brothers, Donald (Sandi) Ferneau, Lenexa, Kansas; Darrell (Sharon) Ferneau, Mesa, Arizona; and Dallas (Jennifer) Ferneau, Huntsville, Alabama; and grandchildren Gavin, Maya and Marley.

A celebration of Duane’s life is planned on Feb. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hualapai Mountain Park Campground, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Duane’s honor to the Patrick Tillman Foundation at www.pattillmanfoundation.org.