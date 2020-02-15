Prep Basketball: Vols rally in second half, but fall to Desert Edge

KINGMAN – Not many squads find a way to dig out of a 17-point halftime deficit.

Most of the time the game is too far out of reach, but the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team put up a valiant second-half effort Friday before falling 59-53 to ninth-seeded Desert Edge in the 4A Conference Play-In Tournament.

“It was a tough game,” said Vols head coach Cain Atkinson. “We allowed them to do the things we absolutely had to limit and we did not do that in the first half, but the kids did a good job to battle back. I’m proud of how they kept fighting, but they needed to do a better job of limiting (Desert Edge’s) strengths in the first half.”

No. 24 seed Lee Williams trailed by 36-21 at halftime, but found a spark to inch within five points after the third quarter.

A lot of it had to do with the Vols’ success from long range, as they sank four 3-pointers. Kade Juelfs accounted for three of those, while Marcell Thompson added the other.

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair with Desert Edge narrowly outscoring Lee Williams by a 13-12 margin to advance to the 4A State Tournament.

Juelfs led the Vols with 18 points, followed by Thompson with 16 and Drew Cardiff with nine and Jayden Hooper with eight.

Desert Edge’s Shay Cain proved to be a pain in Lee Williams’ side as the junior finished with a game-high 21 points.

The Vols finished the season at 11-7 overall and 8-4 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region. Lee Williams will have to replace a strong core of seniors in Cardiff, Hooper, Juelfs, Tony Luna and Josiah Hooper.

However, there are a number of juniors waiting to step up next season.