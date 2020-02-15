Prep Wrestling: Jimmy Wayman wins state title at 145 pounds
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 9:21 p.m.
KINGMAN – Jimmy Wayman gave Lee Williams High School its second state champion in four years as the senior won a title Saturday in the 145-pound bracket of the Division III State Championship in Prescott Valley.
Meanwhile, Vols sophomore Payton Wayman finished second at 152 pounds.
