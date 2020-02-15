OFFERS
Presidents’ Day closures in Kingman announced

City of Kingman offices will be closed in observance of Monday’s President’s Day Holiday, which will also see changes to trash and Kingman Area Regional Transit services. (Miner file photo)

City of Kingman offices will be closed in observance of Monday's President's Day Holiday, which will also see changes to trash and Kingman Area Regional Transit services. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 15, 2020 4:52 p.m.

KINGMAN – City of Kingman offices will be closed in observance of the Presidents’ Day Holiday on Monday, Feb. 17.

In addition to the office closures, there will be no residential or commercial trash service provided on Monday.

Monday and Tuesday trash service customers are instructed to place their cans out the day after their scheduled pickup.

Kingman Area Regional Transit services will also not be in operation Monday.

In addition, most banks and Mohave County and federal offices will also be closed, including U.S. Post Offices.

Information provided by City of Kingman

