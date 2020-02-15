Rants and Raves | Feb. 16, 2020
Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.
Fix the streets – The City Council wants to spend millions of dollars on the Rancho Santa Fe interchange. The residents of Kingman would be better off if that money was spent repairing the dangerous and pothole-riddled Eastern Street.
No taxpayer-funded push polls – I was a participant in the city’s recent poll on taxes. It was obvious that it was a push poll, by definition “opinion poll in which the true objective is to sway voters using loaded or manipulative questions.”
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- 12th annual Lake Havasu City Rockabilly Reunion, Feb. 14
- Pearl Harbor or Bust: Kingman Young Marines need the community’s help to attend the 2020 Pearl Harbor Memorial Commemoration in Hawaii
- Obituary
- Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
- US 93 closed north of Wickenburg
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Kingman truck-building collision blamed on suspected medical episode
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: