Rants and Raves | Feb. 16, 2020

Fix the streets – The City Council wants to spend millions of dollars on the Rancho Santa Fe interchange. The residents of Kingman would be better off if that money was spent repairing the dangerous and pothole-riddled Eastern Street.

No taxpayer-funded push polls – I was a participant in the city’s recent poll on taxes. It was obvious that it was a push poll, by definition “opinion poll in which the true objective is to sway voters using loaded or manipulative questions.”