OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Feb. 16
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Blinded by the light: Deadly glare twice a year impacts motorists on Kingman’s Coyote Pass

The southbound approach to Coyote Pass on U.S. Highway 93 has been the site of multiple multi-vehicle accidents over the years when the morning sun lines up directly with the roadway, blinding drivers. (Courtesy photo by Mark Timmerman)

The southbound approach to Coyote Pass on U.S. Highway 93 has been the site of multiple multi-vehicle accidents over the years when the morning sun lines up directly with the roadway, blinding drivers. (Courtesy photo by Mark Timmerman)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 16, 2020 7:35 p.m.

KINGMAN – For a few days in late November, and again in late January, the rising sun turns into a blinding sun on U.S. Highway 93 at Coyote Pass for those traveling toward Kingman.

And it’s taking a toll.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety declined to provide the number, severity and cause of early-morning crashes at Coyote Pass.

But a review of Miner archives reveals at least four multi-vehicle collisions attributable to glare on the southbound approach to the pass in the past 10 years.

Those four accidents alone involved 45 vehicles, many of which sustained extensive damage, and caused at least seven injuries, some serious.

Most recently, a dozen cars piled up in three separate accidents that occurred almost simultaneously the morning of Jan. 27 as the sun rose above the pass. The injured occupant of one vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated.

Drivers say the deadly glare lasts for about 20 minutes for a few days twice a year, as the Earth tilts away from the sun as the winter solstice approaches in November, and starts tilting back toward the sun in January. Mark Timmerman of Kingman, who routinely drive the route, said the sun lines up directly with the road, shooting blinding, painful rays of sunlight into drivers’ eyes.

Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said he is familiar with the spot and the accidents.

“I drove there with a sun visor, glasses on and my hand up, and it’s still tricky,” he said.

It’s always sunny and clear in Arizona, which makes glare a problem statewide, according to Ryan Harding, an Arizona Department of Transportation public information officer.

“With Arizona’s big horizons … and abundant clear weather, there are places around the state where drivers will face sun glare early or late in the day at different times of the year,” Harding wrote in an email to the Miner. “Because of this, we advise drivers to be prepared for sun glare just like other conditions. When encountering sun glare, we suggest that drivers slow down, be ready for the unexpected and wear polarized sunglasses, which are designed to reduce glare. Drivers should also make sure their vehicles are equipped with sun visors. Drivers can also delay travel until the sun is higher or use an alternate route when that is possible.”

He then said the upcoming Interstate 40/US 93 System Traffic Interchange will eventually assuage the problem, rerouting much of the traffic away from the pass.

“The new (interchange) will separate traffic passing through Kingman from local traffic. This new interchange will provide free-flow movement for traffic traveling between Phoenix and Las Vegas, eliminating conditions that create the current backups,” he wrote.

But phase one of the interchange project isn’t scheduled for construction until 2024. That means at least four more years with the potential for major pile-ups. Also, while most through-travelers will safely avoid the dangerous Coyote Pass after the new interchange is built, the wicked glare will still impact locals using the current route.

Timmerman has been experiencing the glare for years driving over Coyote Pass. And he thinks he has a possible solution to the problem, a solution in which ADOT’s Harding initially expressed interest, but was unwilling to discuss.

“The solution would be to install an overhead highway sign or signs that would act as a giant sunshade or sunblock,” Timmerman told The Miner. “The sign would cast a shadow down the mountain … The shadow would allow cars to travel up the hill without the sun shining in the drivers’ eyes. One large sign may work very well, but two signs would work positively.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Glare reportedly causes morning commute accident
US 93 southbound lanes closed at Coyote Hill due to multi-vehicle accident
Morning sun causes 10-car pileup
U.S. 93 Chain Reaction: 26 cars, 9 collisions, 5 taken to KRMC
Letter: Speed, not the sun, caused pileup

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News