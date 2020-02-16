Kingman Miner Movie Review: ‘The Photograph’ is a failure to communicate

“The Photograph” is a love story. Perhaps more so, it's about how history repeats itself.

The title refers to an old photograph of a young lady (Chante Adams as Christine) sitting at a kitchen table. From this we're told of a reporter (LaKeith Stanfield) assigned to research Christine's life prior to her becoming a famous photographer. In the process he falls in love with Christine's daughter Mae (Issa Rae).

The first interactions between Stanfield and Rae are awkward. That awkwardness continues on even to the end of the film.

There is a lot of screen time spent where the two are just looking at each other, almost communicating with their eyes.

It's Rae's eyes that are more alluring. Her eyes convey a sadness and then an occasional youthful energy that seems to energize a scene.

Stanfield, on the other hand, had more words when he was with his friend (Lil Rel Howery). If you closed your eyes you'd think Stanfield was talking to Kevin Hart. I had to double-check Howery wasn't related to Hart because the phrases, intonation and even head motions were so similar

Whenever Howery and Stanfield were in a scene together, Howery completely overpowered Stanfield's performance.

As Stanfield conducts his own research, Rae reads a letter to her from her deceased mother.

Her mother, Christine, unveils reasons she did one thing over another, what happened when, and basically fills Rae in on Christine's life.

If that had been a letter from my mother, I would certainly be reading it from beginning to end. But Rae only appears to read portions of it, puts it in her purse, reads a little more later on, and only finishes it toward the end of the movie. Who does that?

And how is it Rae becomes so taken with Stanfield? Nothing he says or does during the first part of the movie substantiate any reason for their relationship. So as far as developing a tie between the two, the plot failed.

Where the plot was successful was running two separate stories of how two people fell in love and their life choices seemed pretty similar between the two couples, even if they were decades apart.

A lot of verbal communication would have been helpful in developing the latest relationship. Too much time is spent with non-verbal communication. One scene, in her apartment, seemed more like a battle for control of the relationship than an intimate setting to further develop one.

The standout acting was certainly Rae and Howery. The musical score helped advance the feeling of a scene. The plot was basically simple and somewhat convoluted while trying to show how two sets of relationships were pretty much the same. The subplot of Rae's parentage was predictable.

Opening on Valentine's Day, the producers were hoping for a $10 million to $14 million dollar weekend. I wouldn't expect much on the second weekend. The movie drags in a lot of places for a movie that runs 106 long minutes.

“The Photograph” is rated PG-13 and doesn't amount to a Romeo and Juliet, or even a Love Story.

I'll give “The Photograph” 2 ¾ Miners.