OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Feb. 16
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Miner Movie Review: ‘The Photograph’ is a failure to communicate

LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae are shown in a scene from “The Photograph.” (IMDb photo)

LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae are shown in a scene from “The Photograph.” (IMDb photo)

Kevin Nowicki - Miner Movie Reviewer
Originally Published: February 16, 2020 5:01 a.m.

The Photograph - Official Trailer - In Theaters Valentine's Day by Universal Pictures

“The Photograph” is a love story. Perhaps more so, it's about how history repeats itself.

The title refers to an old photograph of a young lady (Chante Adams as Christine) sitting at a kitchen table. From this we're told of a reporter (LaKeith Stanfield) assigned to research Christine's life prior to her becoming a famous photographer. In the process he falls in love with Christine's daughter Mae (Issa Rae).

The first interactions between Stanfield and Rae are awkward. That awkwardness continues on even to the end of the film.

There is a lot of screen time spent where the two are just looking at each other, almost communicating with their eyes.

It's Rae's eyes that are more alluring. Her eyes convey a sadness and then an occasional youthful energy that seems to energize a scene.

Stanfield, on the other hand, had more words when he was with his friend (Lil Rel Howery). If you closed your eyes you'd think Stanfield was talking to Kevin Hart. I had to double-check Howery wasn't related to Hart because the phrases, intonation and even head motions were so similar

Whenever Howery and Stanfield were in a scene together, Howery completely overpowered Stanfield's performance.

As Stanfield conducts his own research, Rae reads a letter to her from her deceased mother.

Her mother, Christine, unveils reasons she did one thing over another, what happened when, and basically fills Rae in on Christine's life.

If that had been a letter from my mother, I would certainly be reading it from beginning to end. But Rae only appears to read portions of it, puts it in her purse, reads a little more later on, and only finishes it toward the end of the movie. Who does that?

And how is it Rae becomes so taken with Stanfield? Nothing he says or does during the first part of the movie substantiate any reason for their relationship. So as far as developing a tie between the two, the plot failed.

Where the plot was successful was running two separate stories of how two people fell in love and their life choices seemed pretty similar between the two couples, even if they were decades apart.

A lot of verbal communication would have been helpful in developing the latest relationship. Too much time is spent with non-verbal communication. One scene, in her apartment, seemed more like a battle for control of the relationship than an intimate setting to further develop one.

The standout acting was certainly Rae and Howery. The musical score helped advance the feeling of a scene. The plot was basically simple and somewhat convoluted while trying to show how two sets of relationships were pretty much the same. The subplot of Rae's parentage was predictable.

Opening on Valentine's Day, the producers were hoping for a $10 million to $14 million dollar weekend. I wouldn't expect much on the second weekend. The movie drags in a lot of places for a movie that runs 106 long minutes.

“The Photograph” is rated PG-13 and doesn't amount to a Romeo and Juliet, or even a Love Story.

I'll give “The Photograph” 2 ¾ Miners.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

'Strange Magic' perfect for the younger set
Reel Watchers: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Reel Watchers: 'Blended' doesn't really mix it up
‘Mile 22’ isn’t for those seeking an engaging plot
At the Movies: 'Get Out' is much more than a horror film

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News