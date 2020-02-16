OFFERS
Mohave County supervisors to vote on Justice Center infrastructure

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors, shown above, will consider entering into a variety of contracts when it meets on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 9:30 a.m. in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: February 16, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – It is time to provide infrastructure for the Mohave County Law and Justice Center Project to be completed in late 2020.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss entering into infrastructure agreements for electric service, the construction of a telephone facility, and for fiber optic and coaxial cable service.

The county has been negotiating the contracts and will propose awardees at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The money for required site and infrastructure development expenses were allocated when the Law and Justice Center construction project was first approved on Jan. 7, 2019, and amounted to $1,642,500.

Agreements for project completion have been negotiated with the following utility companies: UniSource Energy Services for electric service in the amount of $75,144; telephone facility construction with Frontier Communications in the amount of $54,761; and a contract for fiber optic and coaxial cable service with Suddenlink Communications in the amount of $15,000.

Other spending items on the agenda are a renewal of portable toilet service with HQ Portables, LLC in Golden Valley, and a $2,500 letter-opening machine.

The Clerk of Superior Court’s office wrote in a memo to the board that the office is in “dire need” of the letter-opening machine.

