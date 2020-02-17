'Cirque Legacy' is coming to Kingman, Feb. 20-23
Updated as of Monday, February 17, 2020 1:09 PM
Cirque Legacy is proud to present their 2020 production which will be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman.
Their newest 2020 production features artists direct from Las Vegas, contestants from “Americas Got Talent”, "Tengo Talento Mucho Talento”, daring escape artists, amazing illusions and more.
Show dates and times:
- Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 23 at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 to $35. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information or call 702-292-6069.
