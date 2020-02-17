City of Kingman issues 21 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 7:
– Fosco LLC: 1450 S. Don Luis Road, Golden Valley; new 200 amp electric pole and service.
– Bruce Hilty: 3205 W. Highway 68, Golden Valley; electrical service upgrade 400 amp.
– Stephen Knoeferl: 3565 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; reroof existing detached garage.
– Sandy Green: 2225 S. Dilkon Road, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.
– Dale Busser: Topock; room addition with electrical and plumbing.
– Cuauhtemoc Cervantes: 8529 W. Sixth St., Dolan Springs; electrical panel 200 amp.
– Last Drop Drilling: Scenic; 100 amp electric for well only.
– Arnold Fipps: Topock; gas line.
– Scenic Electric: Littlefield; 400 amp electrical.
– Mark Rosendahl: Topock; power to existing manufactured home.
– Jim Baldwin Roofing: Kingman; reroof.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 13:
– City of Kingman: 310 W. Beale St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
– H&H Development: 3033 MacDonald Ave., Kingman; remodel; $137.
– Optimum Fire Protection: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,639.
– Axiom Enterprises: 1301 Beale St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
– Extreme Comfort: 3133 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $895.
– Big D’s Home Maintenance: 2175 Cherokee St., Kingman; awnings; $391.
– AZ Sunwest Construction: 3003 Hualapai Mountain Road, Ste. 12, Kingman; awnings; $128.
– AZ Sunwest Construction: 3338 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; awnings; $425.
– Mohave Shadez: 3188 Kiersten Ave., Kingman; awnings; $128.
– William Levada: 2623 Running Iron St., Kingman; detached garage; $728.
– Interstate Carport Corp: 4720 Scotty Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $728.
– John Grigsby: 4132 Monte Silvano Court, Kingman; detached garage; $345.
– Barkhurst Electric: 2539 Lillie Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
– Signature Plumbing: 725 Spring St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
– Norman Herrington: 103 Maple St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
– MillCo: 3270 Laramie Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,973.
– Angle Homes: 3299 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.
– Brandon Pease: 2292 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.
– Forty Four Construction: 2339 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,001.
– Tyler Tatton: 1706 Cholla Circle, Kingman; remodel; $414.
– Humphries Development: 4126 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; remodel; $1,177.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 13:
– Mohave Insurance Center: 1875 Robinson Ave., Kingman; insurance.
– Xtreme Body Nutrition: 3990 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. F, Kingman; nutritional supplements.
– MCPS: 701 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. D, Kingman; management of companies.
– Pitzer’s One Hour Air: 2604 Hualapai Mountain Road, Ste. A, Kingman; heating and air conditioning installation.
– Shadow Mountain Farms: 601 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman.
– Grooming By Heather: 2647 Louise Ave., Kingman; pet grooming.
– Mud Masonry: 3691 N. Lomita St., Kingman; masonry and bricklaying.
– Preferred Homecare: 2153 E. Gordon Drive, Unit G, Kingman; home health care agencies.
– Arizona Desert Dermatology: 1700 Sycamore Ave., Kingman; medical office.
– ecoATM: 3490 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; electronics shot.
– Shauna Gross: 5073 W. Camelback Loop, Kingman; firewood.
– Better Blinds & Shades of Arizona: 3280 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. D, Kingman; window shades.
– Cherry Blossum Massage: 114 Tucker St., Ste. 8, Kingman; massage.
– Arizona Northwest RV: 4050 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; RV sales.
– LW’s Photographic Services: 3713 Martingale Drive, Kingman; photography.
– Osterman’s Clean Up: 4263 E. Cane Ranch Road, Kingman; cleaning services.
– Empire Renewable Energy: 1725 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa; general contractor.
– Samons Bros Framing: 1845 McCulloch Blvd., Ste. B4, Lake Havasu City; carpentry trim and finish.
– Clear Circuit Inc.: 2180 E. King St., Mohave Valley; contractor.
