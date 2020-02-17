OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Feb. 17
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman issues 21 building permits

Mohave County issued 11 building permits during the week ending Feb. 7, 2020. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County issued 11 building permits during the week ending Feb. 7, 2020. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 17, 2020 5 a.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 7:

– Fosco LLC: 1450 S. Don Luis Road, Golden Valley; new 200 amp electric pole and service.

– Bruce Hilty: 3205 W. Highway 68, Golden Valley; electrical service upgrade 400 amp.

– Stephen Knoeferl: 3565 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; reroof existing detached garage.

– Sandy Green: 2225 S. Dilkon Road, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.

– Dale Busser: Topock; room addition with electrical and plumbing.

– Cuauhtemoc Cervantes: 8529 W. Sixth St., Dolan Springs; electrical panel 200 amp.

– Last Drop Drilling: Scenic; 100 amp electric for well only.

– Arnold Fipps: Topock; gas line.

– Scenic Electric: Littlefield; 400 amp electrical.

– Mark Rosendahl: Topock; power to existing manufactured home.

– Jim Baldwin Roofing: Kingman; reroof.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 13:

– City of Kingman: 310 W. Beale St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– H&H Development: 3033 MacDonald Ave., Kingman; remodel; $137.

– Optimum Fire Protection: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,639.

– Axiom Enterprises: 1301 Beale St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

– Extreme Comfort: 3133 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $895.

– Big D’s Home Maintenance: 2175 Cherokee St., Kingman; awnings; $391.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 3003 Hualapai Mountain Road, Ste. 12, Kingman; awnings; $128.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 3338 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; awnings; $425.

– Mohave Shadez: 3188 Kiersten Ave., Kingman; awnings; $128.

– William Levada: 2623 Running Iron St., Kingman; detached garage; $728.

– Interstate Carport Corp: 4720 Scotty Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $728.

– John Grigsby: 4132 Monte Silvano Court, Kingman; detached garage; $345.

– Barkhurst Electric: 2539 Lillie Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Signature Plumbing: 725 Spring St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Norman Herrington: 103 Maple St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– MillCo: 3270 Laramie Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,973.

– Angle Homes: 3299 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Brandon Pease: 2292 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Forty Four Construction: 2339 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,001.

– Tyler Tatton: 1706 Cholla Circle, Kingman; remodel; $414.

– Humphries Development: 4126 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; remodel; $1,177.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 13:

– Mohave Insurance Center: 1875 Robinson Ave., Kingman; insurance.

– Xtreme Body Nutrition: 3990 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. F, Kingman; nutritional supplements.

– MCPS: 701 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. D, Kingman; management of companies.

– Pitzer’s One Hour Air: 2604 Hualapai Mountain Road, Ste. A, Kingman; heating and air conditioning installation.

– Shadow Mountain Farms: 601 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman.

– Grooming By Heather: 2647 Louise Ave., Kingman; pet grooming.

– Mud Masonry: 3691 N. Lomita St., Kingman; masonry and bricklaying.

– Preferred Homecare: 2153 E. Gordon Drive, Unit G, Kingman; home health care agencies.

– Arizona Desert Dermatology: 1700 Sycamore Ave., Kingman; medical office.

– ecoATM: 3490 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; electronics shot.

– Shauna Gross: 5073 W. Camelback Loop, Kingman; firewood.

– Better Blinds & Shades of Arizona: 3280 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. D, Kingman; window shades.

– Cherry Blossum Massage: 114 Tucker St., Ste. 8, Kingman; massage.

– Arizona Northwest RV: 4050 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; RV sales.

– LW’s Photographic Services: 3713 Martingale Drive, Kingman; photography.

– Osterman’s Clean Up: 4263 E. Cane Ranch Road, Kingman; cleaning services.

– Empire Renewable Energy: 1725 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa; general contractor.

– Samons Bros Framing: 1845 McCulloch Blvd., Ste. B4, Lake Havasu City; carpentry trim and finish.

– Clear Circuit Inc.: 2180 E. King St., Mohave Valley; contractor.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Licenses and permits | June 11
Licenses & Permits | Mohave County issues 24 building permits
Licenses and Permits | Feb. 18, 2019
Licenses & Permits | June 24, 2019
License and Permits | July 16, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News