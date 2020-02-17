Contemporary Dance sessions begin, Feb. 20
Contemporary Dance sessions will be held on Thursday's at ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 5 to 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20 through March 26.
Guided by Sandra Romanski, each class will start with a community check in to build relationships and confidence within and in each other. The class will focus on the individual growth as well as connecting and creating movement as a group. This is a fun way to build self trust as well as team building skills all while learning to artistically express yourself.
For ages 14 and over. All levels welcome; however, basic dance experience is suggested. All six classes included in the tuition fee of $90 ($15/class).
For more information and to register, visit kingmanarthub.com/product-page/contemporary-dance-guided-by-sandra-romanski-15-class.
